Interactive: Here's why grocery prices may not be coming down anytime soon

Despite official inflation data showing grocery prices nearly flat — up just 2.2% over the past year — Americans aren't feeling any relief. Research by Motley Fool Money found the average household spent $677 a month on groceries in 2025, a 31% jump from 2019 and roughly $160 more per month than before the pandemic.

Some retailers like Walmart cut prices on hundreds of items this summer, but experts warn those reductions may not last, partly funded by one-time tariff refunds. The USDA forecasts grocery prices could rise another 2% by 2027, though outcomes could range from a 5% drop to a 10% increase.