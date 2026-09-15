Elon Musk tops Forbes’ list of wealthiest Americans. See who else made the cut

Forbes has revealed its 45th annual Forbes 400 list, which is the definitive ranking of the wealthiest Americans.

For the fifth year in a row, Elon Musk holds the top spot. Musk is currently worth $908 billion and briefly became the world's first trillionaire in June during SpaceX's IPO.

The next-richest American is more than $500 billion poorer than Musk.

Jeff Bezos, who holds second place, has a net worth of $378 billion, while Larry Page rounds out the top three with $278 billion.

Page served as CEO of Alphabet, Google's parent company, before stepping down in 2019. He remains a board member and controlling shareholder.

Many billionaires are unsurprisingly benefiting from the AI boom, according to Forbes. That group includes newcomer and OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman, as well as Anthropic co-founders Daniela and Dario Amodei.

Mark Zuckerberg's net worth declined over the past year, causing him to fall to sixth on the list, with a net worth of $212 billion.

Zuckerberg isn't the only high-profile figure to see his wealth decline. President Donald Trump fell 44 spots to 245th place, with an estimated net worth of $7 billion.

“America’s billionaire class is stronger than ever,” said Chase Peterson-Withorn, Assistant Managing Editor at Forbes. “It’s a golden era for billionaire wealth creation. We’re seeing new billionaires from AI and tech, but also massive amounts of new wealth being made in industries like concrete, construction and car accessories, proving there are still plenty of paths into these very selective ranks despite the high bar to entry.”

A total of 62 women made the list this year, the same number as in 2025.

Alice Walton, daughter of Walmart co-founder Sam Walton, has a net worth of $118 billion, or $14 billion less than her older brother, Rob Walton.

Five individuals tied for the final spots on the list with estimated net worths of $4.4 billion, including E. Joe Shoen, CEO of U-Haul.