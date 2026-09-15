Loan scam calls are targeting Americans nationwide

A new report says unwanted loan calls are flooding consumers nationwide, with some individuals receiving multiple calls each day.

Experts say scammers often use personal information obtained from public websites or past data breaches to create calling lists.

Consumer advocates also warn that many of these calls are AI-generated and designed to collect even more of your personal information.

Experts recommend hanging up immediately, avoiding callbacks and never sharing sensitive information with unknown callers.

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The Federal Communications Commission announced rules in 2023 making AI-generated robocalls illegal.

“Bad actors are using AI-generated voices in unsolicited robocalls to extort vulnerable family members, imitate celebrities, and misinform voters. We’re putting the fraudsters behind these robocalls on notice,” said Former FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “State Attorneys General will now have new tools to crack down on these scams and ensure the public is protected from fraud and misinformation.”

You can stop pre-approved loan and insurance offers by visiting OptOutPrescreen or calling 1-888-5-OPT-OUT

The National Do Not Call Registry also allows consumers to reduce the number of telemarketing calls they receive.

You can register you home or mobile phone for free.