Financial compatibility ranks above chemistry, survey finds

Love may be priceless, but many Americans still want a partner with a paycheck.

According to research from Stagwell and Allison Worldwide found that most Americans in serious relationships say “financial compatibility” is more important than emotional chemistry, physical attractiveness, intellectual connection, shared hobbies and spiritual harmony.

The findings underscore the significant role money plays in long-term relationship success. More than half of respondents said poor financial habits are a relationship dealbreaker, while 41% of younger adults reported that money-related arguments place serious strain on their relationships.

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Researchers found that among those who consider income important in a partner, the average ideal salary is $139,000 per year. Women reported wanting a partner who earns about $172,000 annually, while men said they would prefer a partner earning roughly $101,000.

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The survey suggests financial expectations continue to shape dating and relationship decisions, particularly as many Americans grapple with inflation, housing costs and economic uncertainty.

Many respondents said money conversations should happen before marriage or even before moving in together, highlighting how finances have become a key measure of compatibility.