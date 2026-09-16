Interactive: Your home insurance deductible may have quietly increased

Many homeowners are being caught off guard by sharply higher insurance deductibles. Carl Roberts discovered his policy had shifted to 1% of his home's value after a tree damaged his roof — meaning a $4,000 out-of-pocket cost on a $400,000 home, up from roughly $1,000 previously.

Extreme weather is one culprit: the U.S. suffered 23 climate disasters causing $115 billion in damages in 2025, the third-highest year on record, per LexisNexis Risk Solutions. But rising repair costs due to inflation are equally to blame. Experts urge homeowners to review their coverage regularly and know their deductible before filing a claim.