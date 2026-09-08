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Girl Scouts of the USA unveils new additions including a cookie for dogs

Girl Scouts of the USA Debuts Patch Pals™, Its First Dog Cookie, and Girl Scout Sparkables.
Girl Scouts of the USA
Girl Scouts of the USA Debuts Patch Pals™, Its First Dog Cookie, and Girl Scout Sparkables.
Girl Scouts of the USA Debuts Patch Pals™, Its First Dog Cookie, and Girl Scout Sparkables.
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Cookie season may not be for a few months, but Girl Scouts of the USA is already unveiling a new lineup!

On Tuesday, the nonprofit organization unveiled two first-of-their-kind additions: Patch Pals, developed with BARK, and Girl Scout Sparkables, developed with Partake.

BARK is the "world’s most dog-centric company" and Partake "is a Certified B Corp that works to provide everyone the ability to share in life’s joys—big and small."

These online exclusives will join beloved classics like Thin Mints, Samoas/Caramel deLites and Peanut Butter Patties®/Tagalongs!

RELATED STORY | Krispy Kreme, Girl Scouts team up for cookie-inspired doughnuts

Patch Pals is a blueberry muffin-flavored cookie created just for dogs and features four “patch” designs.

Sparkables are Girl Scouts first-ever cookie developed for families navigating certain food allergies. It's developed in a facility designed to avoid the nine major food allergens.

RELATED STORY | Girl Scout cookie season returns with new flavor and digital skills program

This option is a crunchy oatmeal cookie with chocolate chips and colorful sprinkles.

Girl Scout Cookie season is recognized nationally from January through April and these new additions will be available exclusively online for direct shipping beginning January 12.

You can visit girlscoutcookies.org to sign up for notifications when cookie season begins nationally.

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