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Shake Shack Halloween shake draws attention for massive calorie count

Shake Shack’s new Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Shake is drawing attention online for its 1,900 calories and criticism from some health-conscious consumers.
Shake Shack’s new Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Shake is drawing attention online for its 1,900 calories and criticism from some health-conscious consumers.
Shake Shack Halloween shake draws attention for massive calorie count
Photo of Halloween Shake
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Shake Shack’s Halloween-themed milkshake is drawing attention for more than its seasonal flavor.

The burger chain’s new Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Shake features frozen custard, fudge sauce and peanut butter cups, totaling 1,900 calories. The calorie count caught the attention of the Department of Health and Human Services, which jokingly suggested customers skip the treat by posting a photo of basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal calling a timeout.

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Others online criticized the shake, with some calling it a “heart attack shake.”

The shake is close to being the most caloric item on its menu. Shake Shack has its Double Down Fries, which packs 1,910 calories. The fries include cheese sauce, spicy cherry peppers, and smoked bacon.

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While caloric needs vary, most adults need 1,600 to 3,000 calories per day.

Shake Shack said the item is available for a limited time.

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