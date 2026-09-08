Job hopping no longer carries the stigma it once did, career experts say

For decades, staying with one company for most of a career was considered the gold standard.

Frequent job changes often raised red flags for employers and could leave workers labeled as unreliable or uncommitted.

But career experts say that perception has changed dramatically.

In today's workforce, changing jobs every few years is increasingly common, and in many cases, it can be a strategic way to build skills, increase earnings and advance professionally.

"Job hopping used to have a very big stigma attached to it," said Dr. Jasmine Escalera, a career expert with Zety. "We have to think about it as the old career mindset of you join a company, you stay at that company. It was almost kind of like you spent your entire career there. What we started to recognize was that individuals were job hopping in an effort not to just increase experiences, get more skills and advance in their career, but also to increase their pay."

Why workers started moving more often

Recruiters say much of the shift happened when employees realized that changing jobs was often the quickest path to a higher salary.

"For most of the last 15 years or so, the fastest raise in America was a new job," said Joel Marotti, senior managing partner at Vertical Media Solutions. "Once workers figured that out, the stigma kind of fell apart."

As a result, workers increasingly viewed career mobility as an opportunity rather than a risk. Instead of waiting years for promotions or raises, many began seeking new positions that offered better compensation, stronger career development opportunities or improved work-life balance.

What employers are looking for now

Experts say employers today are generally less concerned about how many jobs a candidate has held and more interested in the story behind those moves.

Marotti says hiring managers typically want to see evidence of growth rather than a pattern of constant change without purpose.

"If every sort of move is something where you can kind of name that you've grown in your career, that's more of a positive than a negative," he said.

Career progression, new responsibilities, expanded skills and professional achievements can help demonstrate that a job change was part of a broader career strategy.

The role of remote work

The rise of remote work has also reshaped how many Americans think about their careers.

Workers are no longer limited to opportunities within commuting distance, giving them access to jobs across the country and, in some cases, around the world.

Escalera says the shift has changed employee expectations about flexibility and workplace culture.

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"I definitely think remote work shaped and changed the way we think about flexibility, work-life balance, work culture and whether we could stay in a role longer than we thought of," she said.

The moves matter

For workers concerned that their résumé may look too "jumpy," recruiters say preparation is key.

Marotti recommends candidates be ready to clearly explain each transition.

"For each move, answer three things: what were you hired to do, what did you accomplish, and why did you leave?" he said.

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Those answers can help employers understand the purpose behind each career move and show how a candidate has continued to grow over time.

Bottom line

Career experts say job hopping is no longer viewed as negatively as it once was. In today's labor market, employers are often more interested in whether each move demonstrates growth, new skills and a clear sense of purpose than in the number of positions listed on a résumé.