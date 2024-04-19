Stephanie Liebergen is a political reporter based out of the Scripps News Washington, D.C., bureau. After spending years on the general assignment beat, she transitioned to focus solely on politics during the 2020 campaign season. You can find her reporting on happenings at the U.S. Capitol, the White House and everything in between. Stephanie is a native of the Kansas City area and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin - Madison.

Before joining Scripps News in February 2016, she worked as a TV news producer at KSHB in Kansas City, Missouri and KXTV in Sacramento, California. If you have a story idea, feel free to send her an email at stephanie@scripps.com.