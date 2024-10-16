In a diverse Virginia county, voters are still conflicted ahead of the election

On a Sunday morning at the Dale City farmers market, the region's diversity was on full display. Of the more than 3,000 counties in the U.S., Prince William County, Virginia, ranks as the 10th most diverse in the nation.

The county is home to nearly half a million people, with a high number of Black, Asian and Hispanic voters — all key demographics presidential candidates are trying to reach in the final weeks of the campaign.

Despite all the ads and campaigning, some voters in Prince William County are still undecided. Andrea Bilson told Scripps News she's probably going to vote at the last minute. Bilson said, "I'm trying to figure out who I'm going to vote for and why weighing pros and cons for both. And both candidates, to me, have pros and cons."

Dawnia Richards and Ashley Taylor drove to the Dale City market from Maryland, but both of them are also still weighing their options.

"Honestly, I'm one of those people that I'm kind of looking at the candidates, and I say, 'Darned if you do, darned if you don't,'" said Richards.

Taylor still plans to do more research about the candidates and issues, but said if she's unmoved, she just won't vote.

"I feel like it's better than putting my efforts in somebody that I actually just don't believe in," she said.

Prince William County has been favorable for Democrats in the past two presidential contests. Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton won the country by 20 points. However, conservative-leaning voters who spoke to Scripps News reported different opinions on the controversies involving former President Donald Trump.

Edward Gimzhevskiy immigrated to the U.S. decades ago from the Soviet Union. He said, "Trump is going to say some stupid stuff sometimes, still don't like. However, he does accomplish things. And I think we all know why people vote for Trump. They want to see real change."

Burak Kanig has voted for Trump in the past but doesn't think he will this year. He said Trump lacks the respect, kindness and humility he wants in a leader.

"Once it's out the picture, I just don't see myself relating to you, even though that your policies or the policies that you claim that you're going to push, is beneficial to the country. In my belief, I still don't support you as an individual," Kanig explained.

The top issues for voters Scripps News spoke with are on track with other parts of the country — the economy and reproductive rights.

Maryam Kirnos who visited the market with her daughter Adriann, acknowledged the stakes of the election.

"For me, it's definitely the women's right as a mother, and hopefully, I want my daughters to have the ability to choose what's right for their body."

Adriann agreed but also said she was worried about inflation and the cost of housing.

Bruce Warner, a veteran, said he's also concerned about economic issues.

"The economy is going right through the floor. I mean, I'm retired, I'm on a fixed income. Social Security just announced they're going to have a 2.6% raise this year. And I'd like to show them one area where the cost of living has only gone up 2.6% and yet they're saying this is what the total cost of living has gone up. Somebody's fixing the books," he said.

Whether the potential voters leaned liberal or conservative, many people Scripps News spoke with had one desire in common — hoping the country can find a way to come together after Nov. 5.