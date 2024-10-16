Presidential candidates hit airwaves for major interviews as Election Day nears

Both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will participate in widely anticipated interviews on Wednesday.

Harris, who avoided doing interviews for the first month of her campaign, has ramped up her appearances in recent weeks. On Wednesday, she will participate in an interview with Fox News' Bret Baier. That interview is scheduled to air at 6 p.m. ET.

The interview will be taped about one hour before being aired, Baier said. He said he expects the interview to last 25-30 minutes.

"We are going to run it uninterrupted, unedited, all the way," Baier said on Fox News.

The Fox News anchor's interview will originate from Pennsylvania, a state both parties see as a must-win in next month's presidential election.

"We have a lot of eyeballs. We have Democrats, independents and Republicans," Baier said on Fox News. "We have the biggest cable news audience. And this is probably going to get a lot more eyeballs. I think tough but fair is what I pitched it as. And I think that's what they're going to see."

Harris' appearance on Fox News airs seven hours after Trump participates in a town hall with female voters on Fox News' "The Faulkner Focus."

Later on Wednesday, Trump will appear on Univision to speak with Latino voters. Univision anchor Enrique Acevedo will moderate the forum.

The town hall will air in Spanish on Univision but will be available on the network's YouTube page in English. The interview will air at 10 p.m. ET.

Trump's town hall appearance comes a week after Harris participated in a similar town hall with Latino voters.