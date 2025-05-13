Trump tariffs aimed at reviving US jobs, but experts warn of complex challenges

President Donald Trump has asserted that his tariffs on trade partners such as China will revitalize American jobs and manufacturing.

"With my China tariffs, we're ending the greatest job theft in the history of the world," he stated.

However, supply chain expert Kimberly Reuter points out that American companies have depended on Chinese-made products for decades to maintain low costs.

"We got reliant on cheap labor is what happened," she explained.

The reality is that the U.S. imported over $438 billion worth of goods from China last year, a figure that goes beyond just inexpensive labor. China has developed robust supply chains and infrastructure that produce vital goods for the U.S. market.

"China has been at this for 60 years," Reuter noted. "They have been laser focused on becoming the biggest manufacturer in the world."

Transitioning manufacturing and supply chains back to the U.S. is not as straightforward as it might seem. Experts warn that it could take years and potentially cost billions. Even if such a shift occurs, experts are skeptical about whether it would actually lead to job creation in America.

A recent survey by CNBC revealed that 61% of supply chain professionals believe it would be more cost-effective to move supply chains to countries with lower tariffs rather than relocating them to the United States. The complexities of global trading relationships and the efficiencies built in markets like China suggest a long road ahead in the pursuit of revitalizing American manufacturing.

