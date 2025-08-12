Farmers' Almanac vs. NOAA: Clashing forecasts for winter weather patterns

Temperatures might be hot outside now, but they won't remain that way forever. The Farmers' Almanac has released its forecast for the upcoming winter, predicting that much of the U.S. will experience colder-than-usual conditions.

The Farmers' Almanac expects a cold, snowy winter for the Northern Plains, Midwest, and Northeast. The Pacific Northwest and southern Plains are forecasted to experience cold and wet conditions.

It is also expected to be wetter than normal in the Southwest and Southeast, but temperatures will remain closer to average.

The Farmers' Almanac analyzes weather, solar, and moon patterns to help determine its long-range forecast. The almanac has been issuing climate forecasts since 1818.

"Yes, nature throws us a curveball from time to time, but it doesn’t stop us from going out on a limb to not only predict weather patterns up to a year in advance but to also put it in print," the Farmers' Almanac said.

The Farmers' Almanac forecast differs from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s winter forecast. NOAA states it is more likely than not that the East Coast, Southeast, and Texas will experience warmer-than-usual conditions.

The southern tier of the U.S. is expected to have drier-than-usual conditions, while the Ohio Valley and Montana could be wetter than usual.

NOAA forecasters say it's possible that a La Niña could develop this fall or winter.

"In the United States, a La Niña generally brings warm and dry winters for most of the South and East, while the northwestern U.S. normally has cooler and wetter winters," NOAA said.