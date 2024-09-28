With Election Day Six Weeks Away, Who's Still Undecided?

With less than six weeks to go till Election Day, the number of undecided voters is likely small. Experts estimate anywhere from the low single digits to 15% of voters are unclear about how they'll fill out their ballot.

The contrast between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump is stark, so experts like Margaret Talev, the director of the Syracuse University Institute for Democracy, Journalism and Citizenship believe there's a very small number of voters who are truly still deciding between the two.

"There are a lot of independent voters who are basically they're leaning in one direction, and they're either going to vote for that candidate or they're not going to vote for a major party candidate. Very few of them are saying, I'm leaning towards Trump, but I might just go Harris at the last minute," said Talev.

Some undecided voters are unsure if they'll even fill out a ballot. Talev says others are just now starting to pay attention to news and politics, and in the current media landscape, there's a lot to unpack.

RELATED STORY | Truth be Told: Why voting by non-U.S. citizens is not a 'serious problem'

"If you are still undecided at this point, you're either not really undecided, you're just trying to figure out how to vote, or you have not been able to sift through the really cloudy, complicated media ecosystem yet and figure out what is a conspiracy theory and what is a hard and fast fact and what is open to interpretation," she said.

Scripps News reached out to dozens of voters in several swing states and most have decided who to support in November. But some aren't happy with either candidate.

Charles is a registered voter in Pennsylvania, and he said he's in a quandary. "I don't like either one of the candidates. I don't think either one of them are good for the country."

In this year's presidential election, winning over the unenthused rather than the undecided could have a big impact on who moves into the White House in January.