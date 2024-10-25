Most voters say federal government should pass a law protecting IVF, poll finds

Reproductive rights has been a major issue on the campaign trail, but candidates are talking about more than just abortion. The future of fertility treatments and who pays for them is also up for debate.

A court ruling in Alabama that limited access to in vitro fertilization in the state was the catalyst for IVF becoming an issue on the campaign trail.

Both presidential candidates say they support access to IVF, and surveys show a majority of Americans agree. A new poll from Scripps News and Ipsos found that 65% of respondents think the federal government should pass a law protecting IVF.

But people disagreed on who should pay for it. The poll found 55% think insurance companies should cover IVF treatments for people who need them. Just 36% said the government should foot the bill.

"There is no federal requirement for coverage of IVF... Some states have requirements for insurance plans to cover IVF in certain cases, in the case of a medical diagnosis of infertility, but those, the reach of those is pretty limited," said Usha Ranji, the associate director for women's health policy at KFF.

Vice President Kamala Harris has promised to fight for reproductive rights, including access to fertility treatment. Former President Donald Trump also says he supports access to IVF. He's pledged to require health insurance or the federal government to cover the cost but hasn't explained how he'd implement that plan.

A big barrier to IVF treatment for many families is the cost. One cycle can cost anywhere from $10,000 to $30,000, and often more than one cycle is needed for a successful pregnancy

"One in eight women of reproductive age say that they have needed some sort of fertility assistance at some point. And of that group, 14% said that they have, in fact, had IVF," said Ranji, citing KFF findings.

Use of IVF has more than doubled since 2012. The most recent CDC data shows that nearly 100,000 children were born thanks to IVF in 2021.