Ukraine pleads for more aid to put 'victory plan' into action

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's message to the United Nations was clear: "I want peace for my people, real peace and just peace," he said in remarks to the U.N. General Assembly.

Zelenskyy wants Russia out of his country, and he wants them held accountable for their war crimes, but he needs more help from international allies like the U.S.

On Wednesday, the Biden administration announced another $375 million in security assistance for Ukraine. That brings the total assistance since the war began to over $56 billion.

But after two-and-a-half years, some Republicans are opposed to spending more on a war with no apparent end in sight.

Steven Moore, founder of the Ukraine Freedom Project, has been living in Kyiv since the early days of the war. He says Ukrainians have valued the support from the U.S.

"Ukrainians have viewed themselves as America's partner in taking out America's longtime adversary of Russia. We supply the weapons, they supply the lives of their very best people, and when our contribution slows down, their contribution goes up. It's as simple as that," Moore said.

Moore believes lawmakers who oppose sending more aid are downplaying the potential consequences if Russia wins the war.

"Ukraine is not Afghanistan. Ukraine is a country that wants to win. They're good partners. And you know, we can leave Afghanistan and the world Doesn't disintegrate. But if we leave Ukraine, and, you know, then Putin could roll through Ukraine, and then he would be on the border with nine NATO countries," Moore said.

Oleksandr Kamyshin, a strategic adviser to Zelenskyy, told Scripps News' Haley Bull that Ukraine's biggest need is money.

"The main point we are asking from our nations is the funding for procurement from Ukrainian producers. That's the fastest, that's the most efficient way how you can help us," Kamyshin said.

Zelenskyy is presenting his "victory plan" to President Joe Biden on Thursday, and it includes military, political, diplomatic and economic elements. But putting that plan into action will require fast responses from Western allies — something Kyiv believes is crucial for any chance of success.