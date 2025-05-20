Strolling Thunder 2025: Parents rally on Capitol Hill for child care access

Parents gathered on Capitol Hill Tuesday with their children in strollers for Strolling Thunder 2025, a rally focused on advocating for essential family policies.

Organized by the childhood advocacy nonprofit ZERO TO THREE, the event highlights demands for paid leave, maternal health, child care access, and quality healthcare for infants and toddlers.

Hannah Vignery, a mother from Kansas, voiced concerns about the decreasing availability of child care options in her community.

“We are fortunate enough to live in a community that does have child care options but they are dwindling,” she said.

Vignery recounted a personal experience where her son’s early development center closed unexpectedly, forcing her to scramble for alternative care.

“We're trying to promote child care affordability,” she emphasized. “And not only that, but just safe child care for everybody.”

Participants at the rally expressed concerns about the impact of potential federal cuts to crucial programs. Many parents are advocating for the protection of Medicaid and food assistance programs, alongside the maintenance of funding for childhood education initiatives like Head Start.

"That is why you are here today to make Congress listen to your stories," said Matthew Melmed, executive director of ZERO TO THREE. "They represent you and you in turn are representing millions of babies and toddlers and families across the United States."

As attention turns to the upcoming reconciliation bill being pushed by House Republicans, these families are making it clear that maintaining funding for child care and education is a top priority.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.