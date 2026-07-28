Landing a job now takes more than just clicking apply, career experts say

Millions of Americans say finding a job feels harder than ever — and the data backs them up.

Despite low unemployment rates, hiring is down compared to this time last year and below pre-pandemic levels. LinkedIn reports hiring has slowed, and career experts say job seekers now need a much more strategic approach to stand out.

If you've applied for dozens — or even hundreds — of jobs lately and heard nothing back, you're not alone.

Catherine Fisher, a LinkedIn career expert, said the disconnect between positive economic headlines and the reality job seekers are experiencing is real.

"So, the job market feels hard because it is. It's also really confusing because you do see, you know, different headlines, but what our data shows us is hiring has slowed 7.5% if you look from June of this year to last year," Fisher said.

Career experts say one major mistake people make is "mass applying" — sending applications everywhere without tailoring them to the actual role.

Jasmine Escalera, a career expert with Zety, said the consequences of that approach can drag on for months.

"Job seekers are saying that they are applying to hundreds of jobs, and it's taking them months or even sometimes upwards to a year to get hired," she said.

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In today's market, recruiters are paying attention to more than just résumés — including LinkedIn profiles. Fisher said a strong profile functions as a first impression.

"It's your first impression - it's your first digital impression, and it's something that we know we're hiring managers and recruiters do check," Fisher said.

Fisher said the experience section matters most — clearly explaining skills, accomplishments, and impact instead of just listing titles.

"Make sure you're including there, like, really context for the roles, not just the title, but the context for the role, the skills that you have," she said.

Artificial intelligence is also reshaping the hiring process. Fisher said some companies are now using AI agents to conduct initial interviews.

"Your first interview, not with a recruiter, but it's with an AI agent," Fisher said. "And what that does is that really is kind of, it, it takes off a lot of the basic questions, so that when you get to that second round of interview, it means that you can have a more meaningful conversation with the recruiter."

But despite all the technology, experts say human connection still matters most.

"The most essential thing to any job search and career longevity is connections," Escalera said.

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Experts say today's job search is a mix of technology and relationships — using AI and LinkedIn to get noticed, while still relying on real people to actually get hired.