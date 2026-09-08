Only 17% say a woman president is ‘very likely’ in their lifetime, Pew finds

A new Pew Research Center survey found that 37% of Americans say it is unlikely the United States will elect a woman president in their lifetimes.

That is up significantly from 2023, when 26% said they did not think it would happen.

The percentage of Americans who said it is very likely the country will elect a woman president in their lifetimes declined from 25% in 2023 to 17% this year.

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The figures were similar among Republicans and Democrats, though the groups differed on how important the issue is. Democrats were far more likely than Republicans to say it is important for the country to elect a woman president.

Still, about two-thirds of respondents said the president’s gender does not matter to them.

There have been only two major-party female presidential nominees in U.S. history: Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris. Clinton won the popular vote in 2016 but lost the Electoral College to Donald Trump. Harris lost both the popular vote and the Electoral College to Trump in 2024.

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