Hunter Biden jokes about 2028 run while praising Democratic leaders

While a presidential run is not at the top of his agenda, Hunter Biden is leaving the door open.

The son of former President Joe Biden was asked about his future plans Sunday during an interview on WABC’s “The Cats Roundtable.”

Biden named several Democrats he said would be a good fit to lead the party, including Govs. Andy Beshear, JB Pritzker and Gavin Newsom.

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“They’re doing incredible things,” he said. “They’re running their states incredibly well from the center left. And I think that they are all leaders that we’d be very proud to have serve as president of the United States.”

But Biden joked that with the right endorsements, he might have to run.

“My answer is that if I get your endorsement, I may have to,” Biden said.

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Biden is also reportedly planning to release his own cryptocurrency. On social media, he teased "$LAPTOP” with a date of September 9.