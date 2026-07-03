Gov. Wes Moore sidesteps 2028 talk while defining what patriotism means to him

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore sidestepped speculation about a possible 2028 presidential run while outlining his views on patriotism ahead of the Fourth of July.

In an interview with Scripps News, Moore reflected on what it means to be an American a day before the country celebrates its 250th birthday, drawing a distinction between patriotism and nationalism.

"Patriotism is a belief in an idea and an ideal. Nationalism is belief in a person or a group," Moore said.

RELATED STORY | Scripps News poll: Americans excited to celebrate July 4, but divided on Trump’s role

He said the country's semiquincentennial should celebrate the nation's achievements while recognizing its challenges.

"We've had a deeply uneven history, but it's one that we continue to try to make and perfect into a more perfect union. And it's going to be patriotism that's going to get us there and not nationalism," Moore said.

Moore also drew a contrast with President Donald Trump, saying he was "embarrassed" by Trump's acceptance of a luxury aircraft from Qatar to serve as Air Force One, arguing it was inconsistent with the American spirit.

RELATED STORY | America 250 v. Freedom 250: What's the difference?

"When I think about the American spirit, when I think about the fact that we are partners with the rest of the world, but they are not our underwriters, and they shouldn't be," Moore said. "We believe we can be a society that can create real pathways for us to be able to earn everything we have."

Asked repeatedly whether he plans to run for president in 2028, Moore said he is focused on serving Maryland. When pressed again, he said the focus should be on the 2026 midterm elections.

"As I'm watching people who are trying to focus on 2028, what it's telling me is that you're not focused on 2026," he said.

