America 250 v. Freedom 250: What's the difference?

This Fourth of July weekend, two separate celebrations are marking the nation's 250th birthday — and the differences between them have sparked confusion and frustration.

America 250 is a nonprofit, nonpartisan commission created by Congress that has been in the works for 10 years. Its mission is to "renew our commitment to the ideal of Democracy through programs that educate, engage, and unite" the nation.

President Donald Trump, however, decided to add a second celebration to the mix, called Freedom 250.

"2026 will be a celebration like no other, honoring our nation and all of its glory," Trump said. "To help carry out these exciting plans we have created a new public-private partnership. It's called Freedom 250."

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Meanwhile, the majority of entertainers originally scheduled for the Freedom 250 event have dropped out, with some saying they had been misled, amid growing criticism that the event has become too partisan. But some Trump supporters have pushed back at that notion.

"Oh I wish they would just shut-up," Edward Young told Scripps News. "You know, what's that line from 'Stripes?' Lighten up Francis. He's the President."

President Trump called the performers that pulled out "third rate" and replaced them with a rally to open the Great American State Fair, a 16-day event on the National Mall running from June 25 through July 10, 2026. The event features exhibits, vendors, a ferris wheel, a rodeo arena, and a mock-up of Trump's proposed "Triumphant Arch."

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While Freedom 250 is hosting events — including a flyover and a massive fireworks show in Washington, D.C. on Saturday — America 250 will celebrate the holiday with a concert and fireworks in Los Angeles. Smaller community events celebrating the country's 250th birthday are also being held across the country.