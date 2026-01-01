“I’m a storyteller who takes viewers to the front lines of history, wherever that may be.” – Jay Gray

Jay is a senior national correspondent for Scripps News, with a focus on breaking news, national events, and enterprise stories.

Before joining Scripps News, Jay was a key correspondent for NBC News and its affiliate stations, where he established himself as a trusted voice during critical national moments. If it’s happened in the last 20+ years, he was there. From frontline war coverage to Royal weddings and everything in between, Jay has covered 10 Olympic Games, multiple Super Bowls, as well as NBA, MLB, NHL and NCAA championships.

Jay’s journalism career began in print media as a reporter and columnist before transitioning to broadcast news, where he worked as a writer and then producer. His local television experience includes reporting and anchoring positions with ABC, CBS and NBC affiliate stations.

Jay received his degree from the University of Texas in Dallas.