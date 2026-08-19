Ryan Elijah ousts troubled Rep. Cory Mills in Florida's 7th District House primary

Former television news reporter Ryan Elijah won the Republican nomination for Florida’s 7th Congressional District, ousting scandal-plagued U.S. Rep. Cory Mills.

A two-term congressman, Mills had spent months denying allegations of domestic violence against a former girlfriend and other controversies. Among allegations, Mills has denied accusations that he abused a former girlfriend.

In November of 2025, the House Ethics Committee announced it would conduct a wide-ranging investigation into Mills' conduct, including whether he violated campaign finance laws, misused congressional resources and engaged in sexual misconduct or dating violence.

Florida Republicans including DeSantis had abandoned Mills ahead of the primary. And Trump, though initially backing Mills in February, did not include him in a list of endorsements released this week.

“I have not endorsed Cory Mills, and I do not support Cory Mills,” DeSantis said recently in Mills' district.

Elijah advances to the general election in a central Florida district that is considered reliably Republican.

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