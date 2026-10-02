Big tech's thirst, AI's hidden job risk and a drunk driver's shocking sentence

Stanford used AI to change a student's race and gender in a promotional photo, and that's just the start.

On this episode of Catch Me Up with Jon Leiberman, a toddler pulls out a pistol at a daycare and the panel weighs in. Prosecutors reopen the alleged Cornell fraternity gang rape case. Senate Republicans push back on White House TV ads starring Trump that taxpayers paid for. And OpenAI holds back its newest model over safety concerns.

Scripps News correspondent Maura Barrett explains why your health premiums could jump this open enrollment season. Future of work expert Marcus Mossberger warns that AI may not take your job, but it could cut your hours and put your health insurance at risk. News 5 Cleveland reporter Michelle Jarboe goes through public records to show how much water data centers really use, and how much communities can afford to give.

Amanda Palumbo lost her husband Mark when a wrong-way drunk driver, three times over the legal limit, hit his car head-on on I-95 in Connecticut. She shares his story, her reaction to a sentence that may shock you, and her fight to make sure no other family goes through the same thing.

Plus, Mark's Spider-Man review, and the Hidden Headlines: the dad whose son charged $118K to his company card is now selling $100 AI-generated shirts to pay it back, and it's Fat Bear Week in Alaska.

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