Trump's AI empire, a ballroom under scrutiny, and a 9-year-old's $118K mistake

On this episode of Catch Me Up, Jon Leiberman digs into a new Washington Post analysis tying the Trump family's business empire to the AI boom and the possible conflicts between the president's personal investments and his administration's AI policy.

Plus: CNN, MS NOW and Politico sue after their White House badges are pulled while the White House launches its own 24/7 "Trump TV"; Trump and Mayor Mamdani meet at Gracie Mansion; and Converse yanks a campaign over alleged KKK imagery.

Scripps News White House Correspondent Jacob Gardenswartz has the ballroom questions no one is answering, Achievement Network CEO Michelle Odemwingie speaks on AI alarm bells in the classroom, and 9/11 survivor Christina Ray Stanton explains teaching history to kids who never lived it.

Then Hidden Headlines — including the 9-year-old who spent $118,000 of his dad's company credit card on YouTube ads for his own Minecraft videos. Text Jon with your take: 202-968-2449.