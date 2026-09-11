25 Years After 9/11 with Beth Murphy

25 Years After 9/11: Personal Stories, Unanswered Questions, and the Next Generation. On this special, the 25th anniversary of 9/11, Jon Leiberman reflects on being at the Pentagon moments after the plane hit, and hears from those whose lives were forever altered that day.

Jon sits down with 9/11 widow and three-time cancer survivor Beth Murphy, who shares her incredible story of resilience after suffering a stroke right before the 20th anniversary.

Scripps News' Kadia Tubman breaks down the long-fought victory for the World Trade Center Health Program and why a 7th moment of silence is being added to this year's ceremony. Then, Middle East historian Dr. Asaf Romirowsky examines how the global terror threat has evolved 25 years later, before the panel sounds off on how to teach 9/11 to the 100 million Americans who weren't even alive when it happened.

Don't have time to follow every twist and turn of the week's biggest stories? Veteran journalist Jon Leiberman ("Howard Stern" and "America's Most Wanted") breaks down what happened so you are in the know on the most important, compelling, underreported and craziest stories of the week.

Stream new episodes of "Catch Me Up" every Friday at 7 p.m. ET. And text the word Scripps to 202-968-2449 to comment or be part of an upcoming panel discussion.