Measles cases skyrocket, and could keep climbing

One of the foremost measles experts in the U.S. says an ongoing outbreak of the disease could get markedly worse as vaccination shortfalls become more apparent.

Plus, will we see more unredacted Epstein files? New releases are expected just after Labor Day this year.

And we break down the mistrial ruling in the Lindsay Clancy murder case, and the latest on Ousted Venezuelan President Nicólas Maduro in prison.

Stream Catch Me Up every Friday at 7p.m. Eastern Time. Or join the conversation! Text the word Scripps to 202-968-2449 to comment or be part of an upcoming panel discussion.