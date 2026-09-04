Consumers are using artificial intelligence increasingly more in day-to-day activities.

According to new research, more shoppers are turning to AI for help deciding what to cook and buy.

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The Southeast Produce Council is looking at whether fresh fruits and vegetables are showing up in those recommendations.

The study surveyed 1,500 consumers and looked at how people use AI for recipes, meal planning, grocery lists, nutrition and budgeting.

"AI has the potential to fundamentally change how consumers discover and make decisions about food," said David Sherrod, president and CEO of SEPC, in the recent release. "For our industry, understanding that shift early gives us an opportunity to think about how we remain relevant and visible wherever consumers are looking for answers."

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82 percent of produce consumers are already using at least one type of AI tool regularly. According to the data, nearly 50 percent say they want AI meal plans to include easy-to-prepare recipes.

Researchers also explored concerns about misinformation and accuracy as more consumers rely on AI for food advice.