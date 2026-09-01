A startup in California is renting out humanoid robots to clean your home

A San Francisco startup is renting out humanoid robots to clean your house.

Tau Robotics is charging $30 an hour for the service and these robots can vacuum floors, wipe down kitchen counters and even take out the trash.

They can also clean up spills and stray items picked up off the floor.

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Humans remotely monitor the machines while they work, though the company hopes to make the robots fully autonomous in the future.

The company wants to eventually use these robots for home repairs and elderly care.

According to the company, the humanoids work in real San Francisco homes and are able to adapt to your space and preferences. They added that each robot completes the same thorough job, every visit.

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Booking is currently invite-only for now, but those interested in using the humanoid robots can join a waitlist.

Recently, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission banned imports of new foreign-made humanoid robots and power inverters, citing national security risks, in a move that targets China.

According to Tau Robotics, everything involving these humanoids is operated in person, in San Francisco.