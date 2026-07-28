Tech giants have announced a new AI safety initiative following rogue AI hack

Following a rogue AI cyberattack in which OpenAI said experimental models left a test environment with no human direction and hacked onto a different company’s systems, tech giants are working on new plan focused on AI security and safety.

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“We consider this incident to be an unprecedented cyber incident, involving state-of-the-art cyber capabilities, and are responding accordingly,” OpenAI said in a statement on Tuesday. “We are sharing preliminary findings at this stage to help defenders understand what happened and to help calibrate on what models are now capable of.”

The company said that the breach happened while it was testing how good some of its new models are at hacking.

“Welcome to the next level of cyber incidents,” Nikesh Arora, CEO of cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks posted on X.

The AI alliance is being launched by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and is looking at how to deal with AI acting on it's own. It's also focused on how companies can defend themselves.

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Microsoft, SpaceX, Planter and others are all part of that new alliance.