Apple unveils subscription-style leasing for iPhones and Macs

Why not lease your next iPhone or MacBook? Apple says you can.

The company is launching a new “Apple Upgrade” program, similar to leasing a car.

Customers make monthly payments and return the device at the end of the term. Some iPhone plans will start at about $18 a month.

RELATED STORY | Some iPhone owners could get up to $95 payment after Apple agrees to settle case for $250 million

“At Apple, we put the customer at the center of everything we do,” said Karen Rasmussen, Apple’s vice president of the Apple Store online, “and we’re thrilled that Apple Upgrade offers our customers, both online and in-store, a more flexible way to pay for the products they love.”

Apple says that 12- and 24-month leasing options are available for the iPhone and Apple Watch, and 24- and 36-month leasing options for the Mac and iPad.

Apple says customers can lower their monthly lease payments by trading in their currently owned device

Electronics prices continue to rise, and people are holding onto their devices longer.

RELATED STORY | Could your iPhone be to blame for America’s baby decline?

