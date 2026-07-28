FAA proposes inspections of passenger seats on hundreds of Boeing jets

The FAA is proposing inspections of passenger seats on hundreds of Boeing jets.

This is just a week after the agency said Boeing's final safety checks on its planes are good enough to ensure they are airworthy.

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According to regulators, some seats on certain 737 Max models may have been installed incorrectly. They added that this issue could pose potential safety risks during an emergency landing or evacuation.

This would impact more than 450 registered jets, which represents more than half of the nation's 737 Max fleet.

Federal regulators had taken full control over 737 Max approvals in 2019, after two crashes. The second was later blamed on a new software system Boeing developed for the aircraft.

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In mid-July, the FAA said Boeing would be allowed to take responsibility for certifying all of its 737 Max and 787 planes and that inspectors will continue to oversee Boeing's factories.

They would now focus more on finding and addressing potential defects earlier in the manufacturing process.

Boeing says they support the move by the FAA.