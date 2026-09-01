Looking to smell like Mountain Dew? How about trying their new body wash and soap.

Have you ever wished you could smell like Mountain Dew? Well now you're in luck.

The popular soda has partnered with Duke Cannon for a body wash and soap. The smell? Bold Citrus and Good Times, which is close to lemon and eucalyptus.

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The product is being sold at Walmart, where customers can get a bundle that includes a 12 pack of Mountain Dew.

The launch comes days after Mountain Dew released a bold new flavor, Mango Pineapple Punch. That flavor is inspired by the candy brand Trolli.

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While the bundle quantities are limited, you can also purchase the body wash and soap separately if it sells out. The product is available through the month of September.

This isn't the first time the brand has teamed up to create a non-beverage product. Earlier this summer, they worked with Wolverine for a limited-edition boot. There were just 50 pairs of the exclusive boots that featured a navy full-grain leather shaft embroidered with mountains, rivers, trees, bald eagles, and even a hidden Wolverine tucked into the landscape.