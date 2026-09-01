'Halloween Chocolatey Eyeballs' recalled due to undeclared milk allergens

If you're already looking into purchasing treats for Halloween, be aware! Crystal Temptations has recalled their "Halloween Chocolatey Eyeballs" due to undeclared milk allergens.

The product was sold under the Crystal Temptations brand, and distributed in Arizona, Texas, Virginia, Georgia, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Indiana, Nevada, California, New Jersey, Connecticut, Ohio, and Wyoming, through the following stores; Marshalls, TJ Maxx, Homegoods and Sierra Trading post.

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The recalled Crystal Temptations Chocolatey Eyeballs can be identified by the style number and packaging shown on the product label, as listed below:

54040-CHEY

“Crystal Temptations” plastic bag with designed header card – Chocolatey Eyeballs, 10 oz.

54077-CHEY

“Crystal Temptations” acrylic box with designed paper wrap – Chocolatey Eyeballs, 7 oz.

58008-CHEY

“Crystal Temptations” round plastic jar – Chocolatey Eyeballs, 10.5 oz.

58089-CHEY

“Crystal Temptations” designer plastic pouch bag – Chocolatey Eyeballs, 16 oz.

54083-CHEY

“Crystal Temptations” plastic bag tied with a tag – Chocolatey Eyeballs, 11 oz.



They added that no illnesses have been reported.

Those who have purchased Crystal Temptations Chocolatey eyeballs are urged to destroy the product. If you would like a refund, you're asked to contact the company directly with proof of purchase.

You can contact Crystal Temptations at 1-201-246-7990, Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM ET.