Consumers urged to toss recalled sprouts over E. coli, Salmonella concerns

Everything Sprouts, LLC expanded a voluntary recall of Robust Radish Sprout Mix due to possible contamination with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) or Salmonella.

The products were distributed between Aug. 13, 2026, and Aug. 26, 2026, to wholesalers and grocery stores in Minnesota and Wisconsin. No illnesses related to the recalled product have been reported so far.

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STEC infections can cause severe diarrhea, including bloody diarrhea, and may lead to serious complications such as hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), especially in young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.

The Food and Drug Administration says salmonella can cause diarrhea, fever and cramps. The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment.

Consumers who purchased the affected sprouts should throw them away immediately and sanitize any surfaces or containers the product touched.

The latest recall comes as consumers express concerns about food safety.

A new survey by GS1 US finds 67% of Americans are avoiding an entire food category after a recall, and two-thirds say they are hesitant to buy the same product or brand again.

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