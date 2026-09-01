Tony Romo pleads no contest to Milwaukee OWI charge

Tony Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and CBS Sports NFL analyst, said Tuesday he has pleaded no contest to a civil charge after being arrested last month in Milwaukee on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo arrested on drunken driving charge in Wisconsin

In a social media post, Romo blamed "dependence on pain medication" stemming from his NFL career and an "over-reliance on alcohol" while trying to get off those medications.

"As I have taught my three young sons: when you fall short, you stand up and take full responsibility," Romo said. "That is an important first step. The harder and more important step is examining the path that brought you here and making the changes necessary to move forward. That path requires honesty. None of this is an excuse. These are my failures, and I take responsibility for them."

An arrest report states a Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy stopped Romo last month at a highway interchange in Milwaukee. Romo performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken into custody, according to the report. He was later released after being booked and processed.

Romo spent his entire NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys from 2003 to 2016. He retired after the 2016 season and has since become the lead NFL analyst for CBS Sports.

CBS Sports president David Berson said there is no timeline for a decision about Romo's future with the network after he was placed on indefinite leave. Former NFL star J.J. Watt has been named as Romo's replacement in the interim.