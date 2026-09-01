US launches new Iran strikes after attacks in Strait of Hormuz

The U.S. announced Tuesday that it was striking Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targets in Iran.

According to U.S. Central Command, the strikes were in response to attempted attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and on U.S. service members deployed to the region.

This is the second time this week the U.S. has conducted strikes against Iran following a pause of about a month.

On Monday, President Donald Trump called the initial strikes “very limited” but did not rule out further military action.

This week’s actions mark a shift in the recent U.S. posture toward Iran. The Trump administration had been seeking to increase economic pressure on the country through new sanctions.

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The war has now passed the six-month mark, despite Trump initially saying it would be over within weeks. Trump has said the U.S. went to war to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, though there has been disagreement over how close the country was to developing one.

Eighteen U.S. service members have been killed in the war, while Iran has reported thousands of deaths among its military personnel.

The conflict has also strained global fuel supplies. Before the war, about 20% of the world’s oil supply passed through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran closed the strait, while the U.S. has sought to keep oil flowing through the critical waterway.

The disruption has contributed to higher fuel prices globally. In the U.S., the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $4.09, according to AAA — about 90 cents higher than at the same time in 2025.