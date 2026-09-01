Persistent financial adversity may be having an impact on your brain

Consistently having to deal with financial adversity may be having an impact on your health.

That's according to a recent study published by in the journal Innovation in Aging, which tracked thousands of participants over decades to examine money worries and long-term health impacts.

Total household income was assessed at ages 26, 43, and 53 and was comparable to the population average at the time.

Financial hardships were assessed at ages 36, 43, and 53 and processing speed and verbal memory were assessed at ages 53, 63, and 69.

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The study found that increased exposure to low household income as well as financial hardships was often associated with lower processing speeds and verbal memory at the age of 53.

When it comes to gender playing a role, the study found that there were strong associations between these types of adversity and brain atrophy in male participants. It also has a greater impact on those from disadvantaged childhoods and those with greater genetic risks.

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The study added that the findings illustrate the importance of supporting these vulnerable households to prevent financial adversity from becoming chronic.