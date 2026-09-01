37 percent of Americans say they've gone to sleep hungry because of money issues

Many Americans may be struggling with money more than they let on.

A survey of more than 2,000 Americans found 52 percent have cried because they didn't have enough money.

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The report, called The Secret Financial Lives of Americans, found financial stress spans income levels, with 41 percent of people earning more than $200,000 a year saying they've cried over money, too.

The report adds that 37 percent of Americans have said they've gone to sleep hungry because they didn’t have money.

12 percent have even admitted to stealing.

The research findings found that Americans are secretly in dire straits.

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American women, especially, feel they are not getting paid what they deserve.

Researchers say social media often hides the financial challenges many families are facing.