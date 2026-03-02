Watch Now
Iran War
Iran War
Life inside Israel: People rush to shelters as Iran launches retaliatory strikes
Jason Bellini
Iran War
Oil spikes, gas prices poised to rise as Iran conflict disrupts shipping routes
AP via Scripps News Group
Iran War
Fourth US service member dies as conflict in Middle East intensifies
Scripps News Group
Iran War
Travelers stranded as war shuts much of Middle East to air travel
AP via Scripps News Group
Iran War
Trump vows to continue Iran offensive after deaths of three US troops
Scripps News Group
Iran War
How they got him: Iran's Supreme Leader dead after CIA tracked him for months
Jason Bellini
Iran War
Strikes on Iran could push US gas prices well above $3, analysts warn
AP via Scripps News Group
Iran War
Trump’s Iran attack raises legal concerns among Democrats in Congress
Justin Boggs
Iran War
Iran retaliates with missile barrage following strikes by US, Israel
AP via Scripps News Group
Iran War
Iran confirms supreme leader’s death after US-Israeli strikes
Justin Boggs
