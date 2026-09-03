OpenAI announces new tools that connect ChatGPT with authorized patient records

OpenAI has announced new tools that will allow healthcare organizations to connect ChatGPT with authorized patient records.

According to the company, the new Epic integration and Healthcare Public Data plugin help teams review authorized patient context. They added it will work with "structured information from official sources in ChatGPT for Healthcare."

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The company says clinicians can use the system to quickly review patients histories, lab results, medication changes and follow-up needs before him point appointments.

OpenAI has also reported positions rated 99% of responses as safe across more than 4,300 evaluations involving clinical use cases.

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There will be two versions for ChatGPT for Clinicians and ChatGPT for Healthcare.