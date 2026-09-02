AI carts may be boosting spending for consumers according to a new study

Artificial intelligence is already helping people decide what to buy and even what to eat, but is it really making life easier or just helping retailers sell more?

A new study from Bayes Business School in London found customers using smart carts spent 32 percent more at the supermarket than shoppers using traditional carts.

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Researchers tracked more than 12,000 shopping trips and found smart-cart users also bought 25 percent more items and spent more time in the store.

“Retailers are increasingly using technology to enhance the shopping experience for consumers, and our findings suggest there may be significant revenue gains from doing so effectively," said Lead author Dr Sabrina Gottschalk, Lecturer in Marketing at Bayes Business School. "As well as guiding customers towards special offers and new products, digitalization induces increased engagement and additional advertising platforms."

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The study suggests personalized recommendations and digital features may encourage shoppers to put a little more in their carts.