Netflix set to air a documentary regarding the president's secret flight switch

Netflix is turning a real-life presidential security operation that took place this year into a documentary.

"Instadocs: The Decoy Plane" premieres Friday and takes viewers behind the scenes of a secret flight switch used during the president's trip to Turkey amid security concerns.

In August, it was revealed that President Donald Trump had he slipped away from Air Force One after a recent summit in Turkey because the Secret Service and military wanted him on a “different plane” due to a threat.

“I go by Secret Service and the military. They wanted me to go in a different flight, different plane,” Trump said of sneaking off the presidential plane.

PLANE CHANGE | Trump secretly switched planes during Turkey trip amid Iranian threat, reports say

According to Netflix, the documentary features firsthand accounts from journalists who witnessed the operation unfold, including reporters who were left on a separate aircraft while the president traveled on another plane.

PLANE CHANGE | Trump secretly switched planes during Turkey trip amid Iranian threat, reports say

The film explores the extraordinary measures taken to protect a sitting president.