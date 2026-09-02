Southwest Airlines unveils plans for its first-ever airport lounges

Southwest Airlines has unveiled plans for its first-ever airport lounges.

The airline is partnering with Chase to bring flyers a new experience before heading on one of their flights.

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Each lounge will feature locally-inspired dining and high-quality amenities, the airline said in its release.

“Southwest Airlines has built one of the most trusted brands in travel1 by delivering authentic Hospitality that Customers value. Our lounges will be a natural extension of that experience, offering Customers a place to relax and experience the Southwest brand in a new way,” said Tony Roach, Executive Vice President, Chief Customer & Brand Officer at Southwest Airlines. “The introduction of a lounge network represents a strategic investment in Rapid Rewards and deepens our 30-year partnership with Chase.”

Construction has begun on its first four lounges which are expected to be finished in late 2027.

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The locations include:



Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport

Daniel K. Inouye (Honolulu) International Airport

Nashville International Airport

Customers will be able to access the lounges by obtaining a premium, Southwest Rapid Rewards® Credit Card issued by Chase which is expected to be launched in 2027.

The airline says it plans to add at least seven more lounges over the next several years.