Science and Tech Actions Facebook Tweet Email Interactive: Mummified cheetahs found in caves are rewriting history Prev Next National Center for Wildlife via CNN Newsource Researchers examine a mummified cheetah. Posted and last updated Most Recent Crew from USS Abraham Lincoln takes a break in Thailand after long months at sea AP via Scripps News Group Southwest Airlines unveils plans for its first-ever airport lounges Kelly Broderick You can buy $1 coins with Trump's face and a gold finish from the US Mint AP via Scripps News Group Science and Tech Scientists are sharing the details of a newly discovered dinosaur, 'Musango' Kelly Broderick Digital reconstruction reveals a nearly 4 million-year-old human ancestor Ashley Strickland Scientists make surprising discovery after extracting DNA from mummified cheetah Taylor Nicioli Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV. About Scripps News Download the Scripps News app