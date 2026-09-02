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Interactive: Mummified cheetahs found in caves are rewriting history

Researchers examine a mummified cheetah.
National Center for Wildlife via CNN Newsource
Researchers examine a mummified cheetah.
Researchers examine a mummified cheetah.
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