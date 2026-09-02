At least 1 killed and 6 injured in shooting in downtown Minneapolis

At least one person was killed and six others injured Wednesday in a shooting at an apartment building in downtown Minneapolis, according to officials.

The Minneapolis Police Department responded just after 4:30 p.m. and warned the public to stay away from the area. Two police officers were among those wounded, officials said.

Seven patients were brought to a nearby hospital, according to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Video posted to social media showed police aiming rifles upward at an apartment tower near the Minneapolis Convention Center. Officials warned residents to avoid the densely populated Loring Park neighborhood nearby.

No additional information was immediately released about the conditions of those wounded.

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Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said in a post on social media that state officials are on the ground helping local law enforcement respond to the shooting.

“Grateful to law enforcement actively working to ensure the safety of our neighbors in Downtown Minneapolis this afternoon,” Walz said. “Minnesota is praying for our first responders.”

The FBI is responding to the shooting and “will offer any and all resources necessary to assist local authorities,” Director Kash Patel said in a post on the social platform X.

Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth said she is praying for the victims of “this heinous crime.”

“I’m incredibly thankful for the massive response of our brave law enforcement officers,” she said in a post on social media.

This is a developing story and will be updated.