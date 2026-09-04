Taking a GLP-1 drug may be changing more than just the number on the scale

A recent study with Consumer Collective found people using medications like Ozempic and Wegovy are spending nearly 4 times more on fitness than non-users.

GLP-1 users averaged about $450 a month compared to $120 for non-users.

The survey found GLP-1 users are more likely to have gym memberships, work with trainers and spend money on supplements and recovery products.

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While they're spending more time focused on their health and eating out less, they're also reportedly spending more at the grocery store, which the survey says points to a shift toward higher-quality food rather than simply eating less.

They also found that 63.4 percent of users report buying new clothes due to weight changes.

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"Fitness is one of the most important categories to consumers right now, but it's also an area where they tighten spending when things get tough. This report identifies shifting consumer habits and bright spots where spending is likely to remain fairly steady." Allison Collins, cofounder, The Consumer Collective.