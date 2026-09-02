Dyson unveils $499 electric toothbrush with built-in camera and flossing system

Dyson has unveiled a new electric toothbrush that combines a built-in camera with an automated flossing system — and it comes with a $499 price tag.

The CameraJet analyzes 28 images per second to find gaps between teeth, then fires small bursts of mouth rinse into those spaces while the user brushes. The device also connects to Dyson's app, allowing users to watch a live view of their brushing and track which areas they have cleaned.

Dyson says the camera does not record or store any images.

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“Flossing is an awkward and time-consuming chore. Few of us do it even though we know we should. Dyson engineers and scientists have spent well over a decade understanding oral care regimes and how nasties build up in the mouth," said James Dyson, founder and chief engineer of Dyson. "Our research has shown that people consistently miss the areas where plaque forms: the gaps between teeth."

Dyson also said it is coming out with its own non-foaming toothpaste to "help keep foam out of the way so the camera."

Dyson said that 661 engineers worked on the CameraJet and that Dyson has filed 38 patents for the product.

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