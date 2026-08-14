Mangione pleads guilty to federal charges in CEO killing

This week on Catch Me Up, we break down Luigi Mangione's Friday guilty plea on federal stalking charges in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

In court, Mangione read a statement laying out the motive for the crime, saying he had suffered from severe back pain for years after breaking his back and had heard about others dealing with similar issues. He said that prompted him to research UnitedHealth Group's investor conference and pose as an investor so he could attend.

Plus: The Nancy Guthrie case enters its sixth month, and the latest details on Harry, Megan and Britain's royal family.

Stream new episodes of "Catch Me Up" every Friday at 7 p.m. ET, and text the word Scripps to (202)-968-2449 to comment or join the panel discussion for upcoming episodes!